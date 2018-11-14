Tribe gets OF help in 5-player swap with Pirates

Luplow, 25, was the Pirates third round pick in 2014. Last year he slugged eight homers and batted .287 in 88 Triple-A games. In 37 Major League games he batted .182 with three home runs. Ludlow put together an impressive 2017 season in the minors. Starting in Double-A he batted .287 with 16 home runs. After 73 games he was promoted to Triple-A where he hit .325 with seven home runs in 44 games.