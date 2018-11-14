Tribe gets OF help in 5-player swap with Pirates

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates completed a five player trade bringing OF Jordan Luplow and INF Max Moroff to Cleveland. Luplow has a shot to start in the Tribe’s outfield right away, Moroff figures to be a depth infield piece. INF Erik Gonzalez, RHP Tahnaj Thomas and RHP Dante Mendoza were sent to Pittsburgh.
Luplow, 25, was the Pirates third round pick in 2014. Last year he slugged eight homers and batted .287 in 88 Triple-A games. In 37 Major League games he batted .182 with three home runs. Ludlow put together an impressive 2017 season in the minors. Starting in Double-A he batted .287 with 16 home runs. After 73 games he was promoted to Triple-A where he hit .325 with seven home runs in 44 games.
Moroff, also 25, has split the last three seasons between Triple-A Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. Since 2016 he has played in 84 games with the Pirates, registering a .293 on-base percentage. Defensively he has appeared 45 times at second base, 22 times at shortstop and in six games at third base.
