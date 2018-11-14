Ohio State Highway Trooper found guilty of taking nude videos of minors

ASHLAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking nude videos of minors.
Tyler Anderson was convicted of two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and two counts of voyeurism.
Anderson will remain out on bond until he is sentenced on Dec. 17.
The 44-year-old trooper was arrested Aug. 31.
According to prosecutors, the videos were made at Anderson’s home in 2016.
Anderson was assigned to the Ashland Post of the Highway Patrol.
