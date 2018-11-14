'We are just a target’: Cleveland sanitation workers say they frequently fear for their lives

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Vincent Callahan, of the Laborers Union Local 1099, is speaking out about something that many of us may not have ever even thought much about, until yesterday.
That’s when 28-year-old D’Shane Wilcox was gunned down in the middle of the street as he did his job for the city of Cleveland, emptying trash cans.
“We are just a target,” said Callahan.
Police are still searching for Wilcox’s killer. The description of the suspect is not very good: a dark-skinned man with a short-trimmed haircut.
"Our department is hurting right now. This was tragic," said Shantel Williams, the co-worker who says he trained Wilcox when he started on the job about a year ago.
But believe it or not, fellow co-worker, Ernest Williams says he wasn’t surprised by what happened because many city sanitation workers fear for their lives, which are threatened on a regular basis -- even with guns -- as they provide a service we couldn’t be without.
“You feel unsafe almost every day out here because we don’t. The only time they want to call police is when the truck hits something, but when the people are out here harassing us, the police don’t even come,” said Williams.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson released a statement Wednesday regarding the senseless killing:
Employees say the equipment that could keep them safer, like their radios, often don’t work.
“My understanding, I found out afterwards, the radio in the truck wasn’t even working. So, they couldn’t reach out. One of the other laborers called 9-1-1, they put him on hold. So, he called his foreman, and his foreman got the ball rolling and got people out there,” said Callahan.
Now there's a call for justice and help from the people of Cleveland.
“Residents of the city of Cleveland: if you see something, say something. Be anonymous because this could happen to any of us,” said Callahan.
Wilcox was the father of three young children, according to Callahan.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Wilcox.
The number to call is 216-252-7463.
