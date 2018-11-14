Why is a Peninsula farm putting bears in Christmas trees?

PENINSULA, OHIO (WOIO) - After several trees were vandalized on a Christmas tree farm in Peninsula the owners thought it might be a good idea to put bears in them.
Now Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, is in its third year of the Teddy Bear Tree campaign.
Several years ago, after several trees were damaged, and wondering how they could sell the trees, owner George Haramis suggested putting Teddy Bears in the trees.
His wife Carol added to the idea by suggesting the damaged trees with Teddy Bears could be sold and the money donated to charity.
And so, it began.
The following year the couple had a recently adopted dog run away.
When the dog was finally found and returned Carol Haramis wanted to give back.
During the Thanksgiving weekend and the first weekend in December Carol will put eight bears a day in trees for five days.
The money from the sale of those trees will benefit National Great Pyrenees Rescue and Rubber City Rescue.
“Parents with little kids to families really like the idea we’re helping dog rescue,” Carol said.
“Our plan is to do this every year,” Carol said standing in a field of Christmas trees. “In one way or another we’ll be supporting dog rescue for a long, long time.”
