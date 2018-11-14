Winter weather advisory issued for Northeast Ohio with threat of snow, icy roads

Winter weather advisory issued for Northeast Ohio with threat of snow, icy roads
Winter weather advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | November 14, 2018 at 2:46 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory ahead of Thursday’s forecast for a wintry mix of precipitation.

The advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected to impact the area during the day on Thursday and into Thursday night.

The National Weather Service calls for a total accumulation of up to 1 inch of snow and a light ice glaze on surfaces, which could create potentially hazardous conditions during the morning and evening commutes.

[ Severe winter weather will trigger new set of warnings, advisories ]

Follow the First Alert Meteorologists for updated weather conditions.

Thursday’s forecast of snow could produce icy roads for commuters. Meteorologist Samantha Roberts has the latest on the First Alert Weather Day.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.