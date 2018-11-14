Winter weather advisory issued for Northeast Ohio with threat of snow, icy roads

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory ahead of Thursday’s forecast for a wintry mix of precipitation.
The advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected to impact the area during the day on Thursday and into Thursday night.
The National Weather Service calls for a total accumulation of up to 1 inch of snow and a light ice glaze on surfaces, which could create potentially hazardous conditions during the morning and evening commutes.
