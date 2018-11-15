Canton man killed in head-on collision

Canton man killed in head-on collision
By Chris Anderson | November 15, 2018 at 11:12 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 11:12 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man.

Deputies responded to the crash in Sandy Township Wednesday just after 7 p.m. on State Route 43.

Crash investigators found that David Barringer, of Canton, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Barringer crashed head-on into a 2014 Ford pickup truck.

Barringer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances leading up to the crash.

