Canton man killed in head-on collision

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man.
Deputies responded to the crash in Sandy Township Wednesday just after 7 p.m. on State Route 43.
Crash investigators found that David Barringer, of Canton, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Barringer crashed head-on into a 2014 Ford pickup truck.
Barringer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are still determining the circumstances leading up to the crash.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.