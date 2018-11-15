Canton Police investigating fatal accident from morning commute

Photo from the accident map in Canton earlier in the morning. (woio)
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 15, 2018 at 9:15 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 9:15 AM

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said officers are investigating a fatal accident from the morning commute on Thursday.

Police said there have been several accidents in the city this morning.

Investigators said they will release more information about the incident later today.

There is no word at this time what caused the accident.

The weather today has impacted driving conditions in many parts of Northeast Ohio.

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said the conditions this morning in Canton included freezing rain and icy roads.

