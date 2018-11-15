Canton police responded to 28 crashes on icy roads Thursday morning

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The wintry mix of snow and ice showed no mercy on Canton-area roads Thursday morning.
According to the Canton Police Department, officers and paramedics responded to approximately 28 crashes on city streets and highways between 5 a.m. and noon on Thursday.
Many of the accidents occurred on State Route 30, including one fatality, police say.
Nine of the crashes resulted in injuries. The other 19 incidents were considered property damage only.
