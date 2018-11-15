Cleveland Cavs get drilled in D.C.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One night after winning by 24 points, the Cavaliers lost by 24 points, struggling from the start against the Washington Wizards before falling, 119-95 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The Cavs, who debuted their orange and blue City Edition uniforms and court at home on Tuesday, were dull and lifeless on the road in this one, turning the ball over 23 times.
The only positive was Collin Sexton’s game-high 24 points. The rookie point guard shot better than 50% on a night when the Cavaliers were down four players, including Kyle Korver, who’s still nursing a foot injury.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 20 points.
The Cavs fall to 2-12 on the season, and are still winless on the road.
