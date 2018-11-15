Cleveland police looking for endangered missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are trying to locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen early Thursday morning.
Chantel Braxton left her home on East 115th Street at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday.
The seventh-grader is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. The teen has long braids.
The girl’s mother told police that the teen may have been hanging around the wrong type of friends recently, which caused her to remove her daughter from one school and transfer her to another school in Cleveland.
Anybody with information regarding the girl’s location is urged to contact Cleveland police.
