Does Hue with the Bengals hurt the Browns?

Certainly by the time they play the Bengals on November 25th the Browns will have changed their audibles and anything else that would be a dead giveaway for Jackson, but they can’t change everything. He knows the plays. He also knows tendencies and the ways that players and coaches think. That could be problematic. Is it an advantage for the Bengals? Yes, but it does not mean they will know exactly what the Browns will be doing every play. Here’s the other thing, the Bengals will still have to execute, something they have not done, especially on defense, all year. Can Lewis taking over the defense fix that? Sure, but it rarely makes a huge impact, especially right away.