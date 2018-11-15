Free dental clinic ready to serve 2,000 people in Cleveland

“Not only does it boost their confidence. What we don’t realize enough is that so many people in our community are walking around and are missing a front tooth. It just makes it that much harder to get out of bed in the morning and go for a job interview,” Ponsky said. “We’ve had people leave this dental clinic where they come in with a missing front tooth and they leave with a full smile. That person become employable. They have confidence and their mental health is really boosted by just being able to look at somebody and smile- something that simple.”