Free dental clinic ready to serve 2,000 people in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Medworks, a group of Greater Clevelanders, focused on helping the area’s uninsured and underinsured.
The group is hosting a free dental clinic. It’s taking place Friday and Saturday at the Cleveland Convention Center.
This year’s clinic is expanding in order to help more people.
“Unfortunately, dental care is on one of our largest unmet medical needs. We’re hoping to assist about 2,000 people,” said Zac Ponsky, founder of Medworks. “They’re really treated with golden gloves here.”
Ponsky said last year about 800 people received services.
Doors open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 16 and 17. No identification is required. Services are on a first come, first serve basis.
Children will be able to get sealants. Adult services include screenings, cleanings, extractions, and fillings.
“We also will have a limited number of prosthetic teeth that we will be able to make, so people can actually walk out of here with a whole new smile,” Ponsky said.
He’s seen the impact dental health and a new smile can have a person’s mind and outlook.
“Not only does it boost their confidence. What we don’t realize enough is that so many people in our community are walking around and are missing a front tooth. It just makes it that much harder to get out of bed in the morning and go for a job interview,” Ponsky said. “We’ve had people leave this dental clinic where they come in with a missing front tooth and they leave with a full smile. That person become employable. They have confidence and their mental health is really boosted by just being able to look at somebody and smile- something that simple.”
