Hundreds of people lined up at Rocky River liquor store for Old Forester bourbon lottery

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crowds of bourbon aficionados lined up outside of a Rocky River liquor store for their chance to purchase a special edition bourbon bottle.
Minotti’s Wine & Spirits held a lottery Wednesday night giving 48 customers the opportunity to buy Old Forester’s “Birthday Bourbon.”
One lucky winner, who estimated that approximately 300 people stood outside of the store during the lottery, says the bourbon is retailed for over $100.
The 101 proof bourbon was bottled in June 2006. The special edition bourbon’s annual release celebrates the birthday of Old Forester founder George Garvin Brown.
One patron at Wednesday night’s event said the lottery in Rocky River was one of four held in Ohio.
