Lighting up the fireplace? First make sure it’s safe and clean

The cold weather has moved in this November and has most likely settled in until the spring, making now a good time to cozy up to your fireplace.
But first you need to make sure that your fireplace is in good working order and that means calling in a chimney sweep, who will make sure your chimney is clean and free of dangerous creosote.
Creosote is a chemical buildup on the walls of your chimney that can catch fire and cause major damage. “Creosote builds up with excessive use, burning wet wood, soft wood or unseasoned wood,” Blake Sauers of Sauers Chimney Service says.
In most cases a chimney sweep can get your chimney clean with a wire brush that is forced up into your chimney, but in a case where there is significant creosote buildup, the process becomes a bit more complicated and may include a chemical cleaning to remove the flammable material.
How often do you need to have your chimney swept depends, Sauers says, on how often you use your fireplace, “The standard is a cleaning after you burn a cord of wood.”
Prices for a chimney sweep vary but a standard yearly cleaning will cost anywhere from $100 to $200, but with that price comes peace of mind that you will avoid a chimney fire.
