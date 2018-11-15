Lorain school playground torched in a.m. blaze; suspects ID’d (photos)

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - The Lorain Fire Department raced to Palm Elementary Wednesday morning after receiving reports the school’s playground had gone up in flames.
The fire, which broke out at about 5 a.m. at the East 34th Street school, was quickly extinguished and confined to the first to fifth grade playground equipment--which was destroyed in the blaze.
Surveillance footage is being reviewed, and the people suspected of lighting the fire have been identified.
Police are investigating, and are determining whether or not it was arson.
According to Lorain City Schools spokeswoman Sarah Egan-Reeves, the torched playground will not impact day-to-day operations at the school.
The playground equipment is a total loss and will be removed and replaced in the spring.
