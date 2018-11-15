Missing Pakistani police officer's body found in Afghanistan

Nangarhar officials hand over the body of Tahir Khan Dawar, a Pakistani police officer, to Pakistani tribal elders in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Pakistan's foreign ministry and the Afghan ambassador have confirmed that the body of a Pakistani police officer who went missing in Islamabad last month has been found in neighboring Afghanistan. Dawar disappeared on Oct. 27 and was presumed abducted by militants. (AP Photo/Mohammad Anwar Danishyar) (Mohammad Anwar Danishyar)