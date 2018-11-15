Mourners gather at Edgewater Park to remember beloved reporter, Nikki Delamotte

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Friends, family and community members are gathering at Edgewater Park on Thursday evening to celebrate and honor the memory of Nikki Delamotte.
Delamotte, 30, a culture reporter at Cleveland.com, was shot and killed inside her uncle’s trailer near Toledo on Monday morning.
Her uncle, Robert J. Delamotte, 67, was also found dead with a single gunshot wound.
“Given the evidence and the observations made by the detectives and investigators in this case, it is believed that this is a murder/suicide. At this time it is unclear as to what the motive is but, we will be continuing to investigate in hopes of determining why this happened,” the statement from Perrysburg Township Police read.
Following the tragic news, the Delamotte family has received an outpouring of support.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.