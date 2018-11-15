Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for a winter mix today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A major East Coast storms is just off shore in South Carolina this morning. It will track close to Norfolk, Virginia by 7 p.m. tonight. We are feeling the effects here in Ohio in the form of a winter mix. This is a very challenging forecast whenever this kind of thing happens. The general sense of what will take place throughout the day and evening is that we will have ice, snow, and rain in our area. This is going to cause travel issues across the state and create just an awful day to be outside. Temperatures remain in the 30s again. We do not expect significant ice or snow accumulation out of this storm here in Northern Ohio. The main impact here will be a travel because of the wet roads that will be icy in spots. The moisture with the storm pulls out after midnight. Tomorrow will be a windy and cold day with some lake effect snow or rain showers along the lake shore.