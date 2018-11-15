Off till Monday, the Cavs could use the break

The Pistons have already beaten the Cavs once this season, a 110-103 win in the Motor City. Blake Griffen and Andre Drummond both put in 26 that night. The Cavaliers wanted to go into the rematch with a head of steam and a two-game winning streak. After a promising outing on Tuesday in Charlotte, they drummed the Hornets 113-89, they turned around Wednesday night in D.C. and looked like a team already starting their off days. In a 119-95 loss they turned the ball over, missed shots and were never in the game. The Wizards poured in 41 first quarter points and never gave the lead up.