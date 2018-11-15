Off till Monday, the Cavs could use the break

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The schedule makers gave the Cavaliers a four day break in between their game in Washington D.C. and their home contest against Detroit. They’ll take it. They have plenty to work on.
The Pistons have already beaten the Cavs once this season, a 110-103 win in the Motor City. Blake Griffen and Andre Drummond both put in 26 that night. The Cavaliers wanted to go into the rematch with a head of steam and a two-game winning streak. After a promising outing on Tuesday in Charlotte, they drummed the Hornets 113-89, they turned around Wednesday night in D.C. and looked like a team already starting their off days. In a 119-95 loss they turned the ball over, missed shots and were never in the game. The Wizards poured in 41 first quarter points and never gave the lead up.
Back-to-backs are not easy, but they are part of the NBA game. A good effort on Tuesday does not mean anything by Wednesday. “We didn’t play with a lot of energy. The first couple of minutes dictated the whole game for us,” said Head Coach Larry Drew after the game.
The Cavaliers had Wednesday off, but they will return to practice on Thursday at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
