Ohio state Rep. Howse’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ heated debate gaveled short (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Wednesday, the Ohio House of Representatives approved the contentious House Bill 228, also known as the “Stand Your Ground” bill, with a vote of 64-26.
During her plea to the House to vote down the proposal, Cleveland Democrat Rep. Stephanie Howse was interrupted by a furious strike from House Speaker Ryan Smith’s gavel.
Watch video of the encounter, courtesy of The Ohio Channel:
Rep. Howse says that the proposed legislation would negatively impact African-Americans.
After the vote commenced, Speaker Smith ordered Rep. Howse to take her seat and refrain from interrupting the process.
The proposal will now go to the Ohio Senate, then the governor’s desk if approved.
