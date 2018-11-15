Parma baker creates pierogi inspired by ‘A Christmas Story’

PARMA, OHIO (WOIO) - “How did we not put it all together?”
A Cleveland baker believes she may have cornered the market on the next Cleveland tradition. The “Meatloaf, Smeatloaf, Double Beatloaf Pierogi” is now available at Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery.
The idea came to Lidia Trempe while making meatloaf for her son. His response was to quote a line from the Cleveland holiday classic A Christmas Story, “Meatloaf, smeatloaf, double-beatloaf. I hate meatloaf.”
“How did we never put this together?” Trempe asked herself. “We watch A Christmas Story, we’re Clevelanders.”
The pierogi is topped with a sour cream mixed with Worcestershire sauce.
“It has just gone crazy,” Trempe said. The baker is getting out-of-state requests for Cleveland pierogi and they want to try the newest flavor.
Trempe said they sold 50 dozen in one day and she expects the demand to continue.
Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery is located at 5580 Ridge Road in Parma.
