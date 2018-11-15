Speeds reduced on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry conditions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit on I-90 in Lake County from 70 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour.
According to ODOT officials, the speed reduction is in response to the mix of snow and ice impacting the area Thursday afternoon.
Last winter was the first season that ODOT implemented the adjustable speed limits in Lake County. The pilot program is now permanent after the replacement of the temporary signs.
In dire situations, ODOT can lower the speed limits to 30 miles per hour.
