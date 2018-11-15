Speeds reduced on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry conditions

Speeds reduced on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry conditions
I-90 in Lake County (Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson | November 15, 2018 at 12:36 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 12:36 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit on I-90 in Lake County from 70 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour.

According to ODOT officials, the speed reduction is in response to the mix of snow and ice impacting the area Thursday afternoon.

Last winter was the first season that ODOT implemented the adjustable speed limits in Lake County. The pilot program is now permanent after the replacement of the temporary signs.

[ I-90 speed limit signs that adjust during winter weather now permanent in Lake County ]

In dire situations, ODOT can lower the speed limits to 30 miles per hour.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing weather updates.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.