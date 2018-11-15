Sunny Side Up: Answering your question about today’s weather

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day! Our First Alert Weather team is here to answer your questions on how today’s winter storm will impact your commute, to how things will change throughout the day.
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
