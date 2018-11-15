'Too many lives lost’: Activists urge ODOT to install fences at Fairview Park bridge known for suicides

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) - A local woman is using her personal, tragic story and turning it into a mission to help others.
“It’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”
“I’m not telling you it’s going to be easy. I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it."
Those are the words posted on brightly colored notes. They line the Lorain Road Bridge in Fairview Park.
The notes are posted by Jen Stross. Her best friend lost his life to suicide two years ago. Since then, she’s been looking for ways to honor his memory and to help others.
These notes are now leading to a new cause on this bridge.
“We are out here fighting. We are out here on these bridges," Stross said.
The bridge connects Fairview Park to Cleveland. There’s a sight of the beautiful Cleveland Metroparks below.
It's also sadly become a popular place for suicides.
“There have been too many lives lost," Stross said.
Stross and others in her community have been fighting to get ODOT to put up a permanent fence, hoping that will stop the increasing number of people who jump from this bridge.
“I will continue to make these signs to let people know that we all are in this together,” she said. She added, “having these personal notes along the bridge may stop somebody as they walk down to just read and think and evaluate that it’s not over. It can get better.”
ODOT is scheduled to start putting up those fences in the spring.
