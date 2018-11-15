Underground fire blows off manhole cover at Cleveland Public Square (video)

By John Deike | November 15, 2018 at 6:32 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 7:08 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters rushed to Public Square Thursday evening after receiving reports that flames were shooting from a blown off manhole on West 2nd Street.

Cleveland Fire officials report an underground fire caused the small explosion, which blew off a manhole cover.

No injuries were reported, but RTA buses were diverted away from the scene.

Firefighters have brought the flames under control; the fire started at about 5 p.m.

After an initial investigation, crews suspect an underground cable triggered the fire.

