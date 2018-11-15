Underground fire blows off manhole cover at Cleveland Public Square (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters rushed to Public Square Thursday evening after receiving reports that flames were shooting from a blown off manhole on West 2nd Street.
Cleveland Fire officials report an underground fire caused the small explosion, which blew off a manhole cover.
No injuries were reported, but RTA buses were diverted away from the scene.
Firefighters have brought the flames under control; the fire started at about 5 p.m.
After an initial investigation, crews suspect an underground cable triggered the fire.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.