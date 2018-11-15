Veteran Cleveland officer arrested on delinquency, firearm charges in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland patrol officer Mario Lozada was arrested Wednesday by Garfield Heights Police on two misdemeanor charges.
According to Cleveland Police, Lozada was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and improper handling of a firearm.
He will be placed on restricted duty until the adjudication of the criminal charges.
Lozada was hired in January of 1992 and is currently assigned to the second district.
