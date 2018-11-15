Walton Hills police cruiser struck twice by suspected drunken driver

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This is what police say a speeding drunk driver looks like.
Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 10, Walton Hills Police say they spotted this BMW barreling down on another vehicle on Northfield Road as it ran a red light.
Police say Shauna Hickman lost control, swerved across five lanes, went up a curb, turned wide and hit the cop’s cruiser, causing it to turn sideways.
The pursuing officer radioed in that his cruiser had been struck by a speeder. Their vehicles bumped twice before she stopped and the officer approached, gun drawn.
“Shut the car off now. Shut the car off. Shut the car off. Step on out now. Come here. I promise you, I’m not fighting you. I didn’t do nothing. You didn’t do nothing. You F---ing ran right into me!" the officer exclaimed.
That series of events, before the crash, included a police chase and ended when Hickman, with a blood alcohol content of .267 -- 3X the legal limit -- being arrested.
For the record, under Ohio law, a first offense OVI conviction can mean mandatory jail time, fines, and a license suspension for up to three years.
