Woman run over, killed by her own vehicle during carjacking in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a woman was killed during a carjacking Thursday afternoon when the suspects ran her over with her own vehicle.
Officers found the woman dead at the scene in the 2800 block of Archwood Avenue before 3 p.m.
The suspects fled from the scene, according to the Cleveland Police Department. It is unclear if anybody is in custody at this time.
The investigation is still in its early stages.
