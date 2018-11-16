Baltimore mayor picks Fort Worth chief as next top cop

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald speaks at a press conference to announce the discipline for Officer William Martin in Forth Worth, Texas. Baltimore's mayor has chosen Fitzgerald as her nominee to lead the city's troubled force, seeking to reign in a soaring pace of homicides and boost public trust in a tattered department. Mayor Catherine Pugh on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, picked Fitzgerald, saying he's led a large police department and was "well versed on training and community engagement." Her spokesman confirmed that she expects Fitzgerald will start working as acting leader in coming days. (Rodger Mallison /Star-Telegram via AP) (Rodger Mallison)