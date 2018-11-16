Batkid Miles Scott is healthy and thriving now cancer-free

In this file photo from Tuesday, April 8, 2014, Miles Scott, dressed as Batkid, gestures as he sits in the Batmobile after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco. On the five-year anniversary of then-5-year-old Miles Scott capturing the hearts of millions by saving the day in San Francisco as Batkid, his Make-A-Wish Foundation dream accomplished at last, the fifth-grader is thriving. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool) (Eric Risberg)