Cleveland Police release more information after woman killed during carjacking

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department released more information after a woman was killed during a carjacking.
Police said the incident involved a family of four dropping off a donation at church.
Investigators said the victims were inside a church on the 2800 block of Archwood Avenue at the initial start of the incident on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said the car was not left running and the initial investigation shows the ignition was damaged during the theft.
The mother and father tried to intervene, according to police.
During the struggle the 33-year-old mom was hit by the car, according to investigators.
The children were not hurt in the incident, according to authorities.
Police said the suspects left the scene and the car was later found on Denison Avenue.
No arrests have been made at this time.
