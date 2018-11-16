Cleveland won’t confirm whether sanitation truck radios will be fixed after fatal shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The radio on the truck that Cleveland City Sanitation employee D’Shane Wilcox was working out of when he was shot and killed near the intersection of East 138th Street and Lambert Avenue was not functioning, according to Vincent Callahan, of Local 1099.
“My understanding, I found out afterwards, the radio in the truck wasn’t even working. So, they couldn’t reach out. One of the other laborers called 9-1-1, they put him on hold. So, he called his foreman, and his foreman got the ball rolling and got people out there,” said Callahan.
A Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System spokesperson addressed questions about whether the 9-1-1 call for help was put on hold, and it was determined the call was not put on hold, just transferred.
We reached out to the city of Cleveland and asked if they had plans to fix the radio system on the sanitation trucks. Wilcox’s co-workers told Cleveland 19 that would help to make them feel safer on a job where they tell us they are frequently threatened and harassed by residents.
The city sent us this written response:
"This incident is part of an ongoing investigation and we are unable to comment further. In the meantime, please visit the City of Cleveland public records center – any additional updates or information will be available through GOVQA. If you can, please share the news that there is a $2,500 Crimestoppers reward for any tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who committed this crime."
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.