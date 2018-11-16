Community bands together in support of slain Cleveland sanitation worker

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Family, friends and co-workers are gathering on Cleveland’s near-East Side Friday to remember an up-and-coming city worker whose life was cut tragically short this week.
D’Shane Wilcox, 28, was gunned down Nov. 13 in the middle of the street as he did his job for the city of Cleveland, emptying trash cans on East 138th Street.
Wilcox’s peers have described an unsafe environment, where they say residents harass sanitation workers on a regular basis.
Cleveland Police are still searching for the killer who fatally shot Wilcox.
The remembrance is being held Friday around 5 p.m. at a Cleveland sanitation center on East 56th Street and Carnegie Avenue.
