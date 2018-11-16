Driver who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing Cleveland Police officer set to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The driver who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Israel Alvarez pleaded guilty to the following charges back in October:
- aggravated vehicular homicide
- driving under the influence
- drug possession
- failure to stop after an accident
Investigators said back on Jan. 24 Officer Fahey was putting road flares on Interstate 90 just west of Warren Road to divert traffic from an accident when he was struck by Alvarez’s car.
Authorities said Alvarez left the scene and was arrested later in Lorain. He will face between 8-12 years in prison.
