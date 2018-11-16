Elderly Willowick man reported missing found dead at scene of crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police say an 88-year-old man who was reported missing was found dead at the scene of an crash.
Umberto Bordon was reported missing to Willowick police on Thursday.
Officers from the Cleveland Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 39th Street.
Investigators found Bordon in his 2004 Buick Century dead at the scene of the crash.
Police say he struck a bridge pillar.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.
