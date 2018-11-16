Fast food chains are making way more money than you thought

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Americans love their fast food and the proof is in the billions and billions of dollars spent in 2017 according to QSR Magazine, a fast food industry publication.
McDonald’s continues to be the golden shining example leading all fast food chains and it’s not even close.
According to The QSR 50 report McD’s brought in an estimated $37.5 billion dollars through its 14,000 locations.
In a distant second shows Americans love of coffee, with Starbucks having the second highest 2017 earnings of a chain, at $13.2 billion from its nearly 14,000 locations.
The third place finisher is interesting because its number of locations dwarfs McDonald’s and Starbucks.
Subway has almost 26,000 locations, but its 2017 sales came in at $10.8 billion.
Rounding out the top five are Burger King with $10 billion in sales, and Taco Bell with $9.8 billion.
