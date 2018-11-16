Gov. Kasich asks for donations to ‘fix America’ through new website

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - John Kasich will soon be replaced in Ohio by governor-elect Mike DeWine, leaving many to contemplate about Kasich’s future plans.
The 2016 Republican presidential candidate announced that he a launching a new website.
Kasich says in a statement emailed out announcing the new site:
"I was in New Hampshire today, meeting with old friends and new supporters, and I spoke about what we can all do to make a difference in our communities during these times of deep partisan division.
This is a message that more and more Americans need to hear. We all instinctively know right from wrong but it will take each of us doing our part to drive real change.
To help fuel that effort, I’ve launched a new website and plan to rally more people to help us return civility and compassion to our national discussion.
We can make a difference. Each of us. Ready to fix America?"
Supporters can donate through the website to “Chip in to support Gov. John Kasich’s message and those Republican candidates who are worthy of the office they seek!”
Kasich has not officially declared a 2020 presidential run.
