I-90 speed limits reduced as road conditions worsen

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s that time of year when reports of chaos on parts of Interstate 90 become distressingly common.
“We had a history of multi-car pileups, and like, even single car accidents happening,” said ODOT district 12 Spokeswoman, Amanda McFarland.
For the past 10 Years, the stretch of I-90, between State Route 44 and 528 in Lake County, has seen countless accidents -- but hopefully, not for long.
“We got the authority to implement a variable speed limit zone,” continues McFarland.
This means ODOT has the power to reduce speeds or raise them depending on the weather conditions. But rather than your normal speed limit signs, you’ll see something new.
“We have 19 signs out there. There are nine westbound and 10 eastbound. They look very similar to a regular flat sheet speed limit sign except the spot where the number is, it’s digital.” added McFarland.
But how do they know when to change the speed limit? McFarland says it’s all thanks to state of the art technology called Road and Weather Information Systems (RWIS).
“What those systems gather up is wind speeds, visibility, pavement temperatures, air temperatures, all that we need to know to determine whether the transition to the reduced speed limit,” concluded McFarland.
So be prepared to slow all the way down as weather conditions worsen.
