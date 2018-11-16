Inspiration behind ‘Pursuit of Happyness’ Chris Gardner breaks down film’s most memorable scene

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hundreds were given a behind the scenes perspective from the inspirational film “Pursuit of Happyness.”
Will Smith didn’t make it to Cleveland’s Karamu House but fans were met with an even bigger treat, the real Chris Gardner.
The 2006 film was based on his life story.
Facing homelessness and poverty he overcame insurmountable odds to provide for him and his family.
Gardner stopped in Cleveland to inspire a number of fans through a partnership with PNC Fairfax.
In his visit he talked about his life, and the moments that weren’t captured on screen.
During his speech he talked about the scene on the basketball court, well recognized by viewers.
In the scene Will Smith gave his son Jaden an inspirational lesson about perseverance, and not letting people take away your passion (even those closest to you).
It was an emotional scene for a lot of reasons but Gardner admits it took a bit of a debate to come up with the final cut.
“We had a very heated discussion about it, me, Will Smith, our director Gabriele Muccino and one of the producers.”
The debate was on what the father should tell the son, should he “Keep it real" and shut the sons dreams of being a professional basketball player down.
Or should he tell him to strive for greatness.
As interview above explains, they decided to go with the latter.
