Is fast casual the new fast food?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Name the neighborhood, and there are countless places a stone’s throw away where you can quick, customizable food at a modest price point.
According to Restaurant Business Magazine, sales at fast casual restaurants grew by nearly 9 percent in 2017.
The fastest growing sector is pizza chains, like Blaze Pizza, which has a Mentor location. Fast casual chicken places, like Raising Cane’s, is also an industry leader, which recently opened in Strongsville.
Locally, we’ve seen places like Balance Pan-Asian Grill pop up on Euclid Avenue. The co-founder says the location choice was in response to demand from downtown residents and commuters for more variety in fast casual offerings.
Sam Oches of QSR, an industry publication, says fast casual establishments are stealing market share from fast food as people are looking to trade up for better quality. At the same time, he says, they’re stealing market share from casual sit down dining as customers trade down for better value.
Oches says expect to see more technology driven changes at fast casual places in the future, like more mobile ordering, third-party delivery service and on site ordering kiosks.
According to Oches, the next big thing in fast casual will likely be “fine fast” which are chef-driven casual dining establishments with counter service.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.