A look inside opening your own fast food franchise

First decision, which chain to open

A look inside opening your own fast food franchise
The cost of opening your own fast food franchise varies greatly depending on what kind, and where you want to open it.
By Dan DeRoos | November 16, 2018 at 11:44 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 11:44 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -If your love of Taco Bell, McDonald’s or Starbucks has ever made you think about opening your own franchise you’ve got a lot of work in front you.

“On the whole a fast-food franchise is a great way to achieve the American dream,” said Sam Oches with QSR Magazine, a quick service restaurant publication. “Capital requirements are relatively low, and it’s a massively popular industry. That said, the restaurant industry is no walk in the park. It can be long, grueling hours and profit margins are razor thin.”

It is National Fast Food Day! Everyone has a guilty pleasure. Mine is Taco Bell 🌮. I want to see which chain wins. Tell me yours.

Posted by Dan DeRoos Cleveland 19 on Friday, November 16, 2018

According to Oches the cost of opening a fast food location varies greatly depending on the franchise.

“It can be as little as five figures to open a fast-food franchise (for a brand like Subway) but many of the most popular brands can be up into the millions, depending on location and company.”

The restaurant equipment website Bid-On-Equipment.com (BOE) has published a range of prices to open your own franchise and the failure rate of stores that don’t make it:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.