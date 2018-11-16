Man steals own vehicle from police impound lot

BELLEVUE, WA (KIRO/CNN) - A suspect turned the tables on the Bellevue Police Department when he stole his car from the police impound lot.
“I am very confident that this will not happen again,” said Chief Steve Mylett of the Bellevue Police Department. “I was surprised.”
Police initially seized the car that had a sawed-off gun inside.
While they were waiting on a warrant to remove the gun, the owner came back and stole his own car from inside the secure facility.
Mylett said he’ll review policies and procedures but said the break-in was out of the department’s control.
“The construction that has been going on around City Hall has been for about a year now,” he said. “And so we have people inside our parking garage that normally wouldn’t have access to the parking garage.”
He said a construction worker accidentally propped a door open.
Police said they had no idea the door accessed to their facility.
"Unfortunately, this individual was able to exploit that and come in and steal his vehicle," Mylett said.
"Police said the man was then able to squeeze through a construction fence to get to the other side and access the garage.
"And anything we can do to ensure this doesn't happen again, that's what we're doing," Mylett said.
Detectives did find the suspect and his car, but no gun.
"We learn from our mistakes. But there are certain things that are beyond our control," Mylett said.
The 33-year-old suspect is back in custody and his car is in the impound lot.
He's already a convicted felon wanted on robbery and burglary charges.
He’ll likely face additional charges.
