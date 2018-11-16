National Fast Food Day: Digesting consumption trends

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Want fries with that? It’s National Fast Food Day in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 85 million adults eat fast food on a given day.
Whether it’s a visit to the “Golden Arches”, the “King” of flame-grilling or the place that wants you to think outside the box- Americans love to eat... fast!
There’s no shortage of options.
Cleveland 19 News hit the streets to ask people about the favorite fast food joints.
“Chick-fil-A’s chicken nuggets are good and their milkshakes are the best,” said Carly.
John prefers Arby’s. “I just really love roast beef, and they’re honestly one of the healthier options I can get,” he said.
Brian likes to visit Chipotle. “It’s fresh, it’s good and) it’s not greasy,” he said.
A recent CDC report states 20-to-39 year-olds were the most likely to eat fast food on any given day- nearly 45-percent. Those between the ages of 40 and 59 followed, then the 60 and older crowd.
Cleveland 19 also asked consumers who eats more fast food? People of a lower income or higher income?
Everyone we asked said people of lower income.
“(Because of) the dollar menus and everything else,” Brian said. “People with the higher class tend to eat healthier and that stuff’s more expensive.”
“I would definitely say lower (income), because I fit into that category,” John said.
The CDC report debunks those misconceptions. The findings state, “The percentage of adults who consumed fast food increased with increasing family income level. Overall, 31.7% of lower-income (less than or equal to 130% of the federal poverty level- about $33,000/year) compared to 42.0% of higher-income (greater than 350% of FPL- about $113,000/year) adults consumed fast food on a given day.”
Business Insider reports Raising Cane’s is the fastest growing restaurant chain in the country.
They also report Raising Cane’s has the fastest drive thru.
