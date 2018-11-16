Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy, cold, and damp

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The East Coast storm is quickly lifting through New England this morning. It will be a dreary day for us with all the rain/ice/snow we have seen. Roads remain wet but not icy for most areas. There is still plenty of low level moisture in place. You can expect drizzle and flurries today. I’m also forecasting a windy day with gusts over 25 mph at times so that won’t help matters. Air temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. A light lake effect winter mix is in the forecast this afternoon and evening along the lake shore and east of Cleveland. Minor snowfall is expected. A cold front is forecast to track through later tomorrow afternoon. This will bring another round of a winter mix to the area. The mix with change over to a light snow Saturday night.