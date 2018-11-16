President Trump to nominate Ohio native and former Case Western student to head EPA

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio native Andrew Wheeler will get the nod from President Donald Trump to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a position that he served as in the interim since July.
The president made the announcement during a White House ceremony honoring the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients.
Wheeler was born in Hamilton, Ohio and studied english and biology at Case Western Reserve University.
He took over as Acting Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency after Scott Pruitt’s resigned amid several ethics scandals.
His career has been dedicated “to advancing sound environmental policies,” according to his biography on the EPA website.
The nomination from President Trump will require Senate approval before Wheeler can take the position.
