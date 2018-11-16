Psychologist explains why some are elated, some are annoyed by Christmas music

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The holiday season is here already, evident by the Nov. 16 arrival of Christmas music on Cleveland-area music station, Majic 105.7.
Some listeners welcome it, while others despise this time of year.
Scott Bea, doctor with the Cleveland Clinic, says the reaction to early Christmas tunes depends on how the brain associated with the holiday season.
According to Dr. Bea, people who have positive childhood memories of the holidays often get excited about the early arrival. People who have difficult memories with little celebration may experience some not so pleasant feelings.
A survey from Consumer Reports shows that nearly 25 percent of people say listening to holiday music is the most stress-inducing part of Christmas.
“You know, you have to block it out a little bit. You can do it physically if you have little ear buds, or something you can put in to cancel it out. You can change the station if they’re playing Christmas songs a little too early; you have a little governance over how this might affect you," says Bea.
While some listernes have differing views on Christmas music, Dr. Bea says almost everyone can agree that overplaying certain songs can become irritating.
