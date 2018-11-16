Ramirez finishes 3rd in MVP vote

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez, the Indians versatile infielder and All-Star slugger, finished 3rd in the American League MVP voting on Thursday, behind winner Mookie Betts of the Red Sox and Mike Trout of the Angels.
Ramirez, a top-three finalist for the second straight year, was on track to capture his first league MVP award, belting 39 home runs, 38 doubles, stealing 34 bases and driving in 110 runs, but his numbers dropped dramatically over the final seven weeks of the season.
Ramirez did once again show his defensive versatility, moving from third base to second base when the Indians picked up Josh Donaldson late in the season.
Betts was the runaway winner, taking 28 of the 30 first-place votes.
