3rd suspect arrested in homicide of Bedford man, 14-year-old daughter

Booking photo for Quentin Palmer (Source: East Cleveland police)
By Chris Anderson | November 16, 2018 at 11:12 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 11:19 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A third person was arrested in connection to the murder of Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old daughter, Paris.

Quentin Palmer, 26, now joins Ronald Newberry and Kodii Gibson as the suspects charged with murdering the two people and then leaving their bodies to burn in a car found in East Cleveland.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Palmer into custody from the 3800 block of Northampton Road in Cleveland Heights.

Both Newberry and Gibson were arraigned on Thursday.

Bond was set at over $5 million.

Investigators have not revealed if additional arrests are expected.

