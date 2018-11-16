Section of State Route 8 in Summit County closed after tanker truck catches on fire

Summit County, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a section of State Route 8 just north of the East Exchange Street overpass is closed after a tanker truck caught on fire.
The fire department said the truck was hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline.
Investigators said the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before the trailer was compromised, there was no release of gasoline.
This section of State Route 8 is closed until another tanker can be brought in and the gasoline is transferred, according to the fire department.
The Springfield Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to the scene.
