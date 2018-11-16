Sentencing for the Massillon man whose friend was found buried in his backyard

The body of Nicholas Stein was found inside a barrel containing a concrete mixture.

Carl Spencer (Tullos, Julia)
By Julia Tullos | November 16, 2018 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 11:24 AM

CANON, OH (WOIO) - A Massillon man will spend 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with the murder of his friend.

Carl Spencer pled guilty to the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The body of Nichols Stein was found buried in the backyard of Spencer’s Massillon hom on 8th Street SW this past February.

Police and BCI agents dug up Carl Spencer's backyard at 37 8th Street SW in Massillon this past February.
Officials said Stein’s body was inside a barrel containing a concrete mixture.

Stein was identified by DNA from his ring finger.

